Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.

Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. 1,287,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,334. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,248. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

