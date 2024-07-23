Cardano (ADA) One Day Volume Reaches $350.36 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion and $350.36 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.60 or 0.05252715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00045115 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008702 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,075,829,454 coins and its circulating supply is 35,898,834,137 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.