Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 153.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1,349.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE CRI traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $60.37. 1,241,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,157. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $88.03.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.05 million. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Carter’s

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.