Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Buys 3,393 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 498,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $83,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock remained flat at $11.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 16,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,922. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

