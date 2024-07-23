Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Buys Shares of 4,978 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,623,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381,121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,201 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,083,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,541 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 757,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,377. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

