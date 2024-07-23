Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CATY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,917,000 after purchasing an additional 196,146 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 178,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,014,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $982,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.