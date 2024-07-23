CEEK VR Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $29.53 million and $2.98 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,017.06 or 1.00070608 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001004 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00075281 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03724664 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $13,101,137.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.