Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 855,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,280 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $42,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,472,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth about $23,251,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 47.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 67,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 17.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMERISAFE

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Michael J. Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,593.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

AMSF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 60,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,813. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The company has a market cap of $927.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

See Also

