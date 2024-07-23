Champlain Investment Partners LLC Makes New $29.94 Million Investment in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,251,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,941,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.22% of Phreesia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHR traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.02. 302,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,653 shares in the company, valued at $766,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phreesia news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,653 shares in the company, valued at $766,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $62,768.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,947,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,506 shares of company stock worth $375,299. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

