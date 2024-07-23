Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,580 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $53,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 54,200.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

JJSF stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $170.55. The company had a trading volume of 47,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,590. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.48. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $133.23 and a 12-month high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $359.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 66.22%.

Insider Activity at J&J Snack Foods

In other J&J Snack Foods news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $369,104.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,290.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

