Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $15.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.82. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,865.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

