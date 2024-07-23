CIBC Cuts Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$47.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Guardian Capital Group Price Performance
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 38.72% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of C$62.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group will post 1.9313682 EPS for the current year.
Guardian Capital Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.44%.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.
