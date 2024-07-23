Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.23

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.23 and last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 1718687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNK. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 414.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

