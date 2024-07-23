Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $625.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cintas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup cut Cintas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $749.00.

Shares of CTAS opened at $772.05 on Friday. Cintas has a one year low of $474.74 and a one year high of $773.78. The company has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $701.89 and a 200-day moving average of $659.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cintas’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 16.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

