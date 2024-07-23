Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $850.00 at Barclays

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $749.00.

Cintas stock opened at $772.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $474.74 and a fifty-two week high of $773.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $701.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $659.66.

Shares of Cintas are set to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 23.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 148,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

