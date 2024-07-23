Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.40.

NYSE:YOU opened at $20.40 on Friday. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Clear Secure by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Clear Secure by 968.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Clear Secure by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Clear Secure by 11.4% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

