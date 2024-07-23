Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 5,624 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.83% of NICE worth $136,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NICE by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $184.00. The company had a trading volume of 415,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.62. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.07.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

