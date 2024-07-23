Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $30,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294,146.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $10,739,736.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294,146.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $724,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 857,606 shares of company stock worth $103,799,779. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $123.21. 2,344,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,423. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.03. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.03, a PEG ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities upgraded Datadog to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

