Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $139.10 Million Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.48% of BWX Technologies worth $139,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in BWX Technologies by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BWX Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.68. 378,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

