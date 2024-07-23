Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $33.13 Million Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,962 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.39% of Zeta Global worth $33,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $135,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZETA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. 3,314,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

ZETA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

