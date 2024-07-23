Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $33.81 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,798 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.76% of Brookfield Renewable worth $33,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. 488,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,965. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.69%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

