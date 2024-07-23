Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $45.99 Million Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,230,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,470 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $45,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth $220,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Stock Up 0.5 %

nCino stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,272,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,039. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -107.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.59. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $37.48.

Insider Transactions at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $6,171,227.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,057,578 shares in the company, valued at $65,019,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $153,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $6,171,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,057,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,019,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,515,555 shares of company stock valued at $141,322,714. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

