Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $50.27 Million Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,510,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,826 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Cenovus Energy worth $50,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,563,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $970,780,000 after buying an additional 1,008,341 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,671,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 479.8% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,122,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 87,092 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,248,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380,283. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 29.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

