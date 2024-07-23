Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 595,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $51,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.41. 5,022,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,852. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

