Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 355,345 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $41,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $143.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,186. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $153.06. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Ross Stores

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.