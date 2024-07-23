Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New $28.51 Million Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,893 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,510,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.13% of PTC at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,595.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,290,813.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $2,854,951. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.77. The company had a trading volume of 649,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,555. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.08.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

