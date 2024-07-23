Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New $38.69 Million Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 357,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,688,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Skyworks Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $302,309,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after acquiring an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after acquiring an additional 420,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 25.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,204,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,430,000 after acquiring an additional 243,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $117.50. 1,593,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,013. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.77. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

