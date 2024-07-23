Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 149,483 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,806,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,483 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $175,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 696.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,796 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,932,000 after acquiring an additional 256,828 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 56.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after acquiring an additional 78,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the first quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Ashland Trading Up 1.1 %

ASH stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.34. 455,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,489. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 42.97%.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

