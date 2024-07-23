Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 29,294 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.71% of Expedia Group worth $133,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $645,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $334,632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 414.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,512,000 after buying an additional 552,831 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $40,976,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 90.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,243 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $76,760,000 after buying an additional 264,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $132.67. 1,523,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,478. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

