Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 13,730 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Canadian National Railway worth $145,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.96. 1,311,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.70. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

