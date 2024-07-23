Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 562,048 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 562,048 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Match Group worth $27,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Match Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.35. 4,968,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,667,459. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

