Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 63,614 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 63,614 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.81% of Insulet worth $216,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $326,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 37.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1,470.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 63,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,405,328,000 after acquiring an additional 169,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.76. The stock had a trading volume of 312,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,941. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $284.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.