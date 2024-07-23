Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $26.56 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 497,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2,145.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,767. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

