Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,624,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,626 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.25% of Varonis Systems worth $170,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,608,000 after acquiring an additional 180,082 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100,324 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Varonis Systems by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.48. 1,007,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,790. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNS. Barclays boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

