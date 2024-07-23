Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up to $78.66

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.66, but opened at $81.12. Cloudflare shares last traded at $80.04, with a volume of 393,872 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Cloudflare Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $8,464,901.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $17,444,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $8,464,901.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $17,444,232.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $3,911,513.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,219,798.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,247 shares of company stock worth $56,316,063 over the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

