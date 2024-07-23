Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Announces $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.854 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th.

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$61.08 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.78 and a 1 year high of C$68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCA. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cogeco Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.83.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

