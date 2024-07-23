Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $240.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBAN

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.