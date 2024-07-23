Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.00

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $178.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Community Bank System by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,596,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,718,000 after buying an additional 43,001 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 536,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after buying an additional 65,879 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

