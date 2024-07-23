Compound Market Capitalization Achieves $414.00 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $49.52 or 0.00075004 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $414.00 million and $29.62 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00018114 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009438 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,360,140 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,360,081.30903125 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.19221315 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 506 active market(s) with $26,352,410.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

