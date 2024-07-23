Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.90. Approximately 98,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 538% from the average daily volume of 15,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.
Cornerstone Capital Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.90. The firm has a market cap of C$143.99 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.48.
About Cornerstone Capital Resources
Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.
