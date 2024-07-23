Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 55,024 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,461,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,927. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $46.39.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

