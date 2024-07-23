CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Hits New 52-Week High at $296.63

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $296.63 and last traded at $295.00, with a volume of 8234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get CorVel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRVL

CorVel Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.26 and its 200 day moving average is $247.42.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 33.49%.

Insider Activity at CorVel

In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 266,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,843,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,738 shares of company stock valued at $15,532,417 in the last three months. 47.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.