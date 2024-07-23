Cosmos Price Reaches $6.18 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $6.18 or 0.00009373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $120.32 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00045437 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00014513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

