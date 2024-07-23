Cosmos Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.25 or 0.00009481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $120.73 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00043669 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00014811 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

