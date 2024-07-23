Covestor Ltd Acquires 790 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,033,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,809,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,655,000 after acquiring an additional 225,390 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $6,426,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. 1,026,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,821.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,631. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

