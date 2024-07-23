Covestor Ltd Boosts Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Agree Realty by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADC. UBS Group lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.71. 209,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

