Covestor Ltd Buys 1,173 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Navient were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 1,762.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 196,142.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Navient Price Performance

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,931. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.40. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

