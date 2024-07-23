Covestor Ltd Buys 2,066 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 631.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AZEK were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 58.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in AZEK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZEK traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 802,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,175. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

