Covestor Ltd Decreases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Covestor Ltd cut its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 63.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.88.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $5.70 on Tuesday, reaching $488.71. The company had a trading volume of 252,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -182.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.12.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,491 shares of company stock worth $26,699,609 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.