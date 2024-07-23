Covestor Ltd Has $113,000 Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 64,275.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

ATSG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. 91,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,408. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $24.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATSG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.